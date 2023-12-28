Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Banner in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BANR. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banner

Banner Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.