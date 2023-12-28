Brokers Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1,285.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903,757 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.