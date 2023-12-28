Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.89 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $99.23 million and $6.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,899.80 or 1.00087254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012170 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010811 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00206480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10329709 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $7,932,758.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.