Critical Analysis: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) vs. First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 23.54% 13.55% 1.56% First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. $351.28 million 2.61 $92.04 million $4.14 6.09 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.0% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.09%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. beats First Republic Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing. In addition, the company provides letter of credit comprising import and export letters of credit, and credit discounting and financing, as well as usance payable at sight; stand-by services; bank guarantees, which includes first demand and local guarantees; import and export documentary collection; irrevocable reimbursement undertaking, and canal tolls. Further, it offers liquidity and investment solutions including time deposits, DDA accounts, Yankee certificate of deposits, and EMTN private placement services, as well as supply chain finance services. The company primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

