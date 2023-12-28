Head to Head Review: OneMedNet (ONMD) vs. The Competition

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OneMedNet to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -4.53 OneMedNet Competitors $1.55 billion $78.66 million 11.04

OneMedNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 770 1256 31 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 2.32%. Given OneMedNet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,042.86% -101.63% -21.94%

Volatility and Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s rivals have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneMedNet rivals beat OneMedNet on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

