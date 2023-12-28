Head to Head Analysis: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -211.26% -151.72% Endonovo Therapeutics -1,597.83% N/A -342.98%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$13.18 million ($2.80) -0.71 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 15.91 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENDRA Life Sciences and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

