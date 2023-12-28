Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) versus Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) Head to Head Comparison

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onto Innovation and Spectaire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $1.01 billion 7.63 $223.33 million $3.19 48.99 Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectaire has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Onto Innovation and Spectaire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 1 5 0 2.83 Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00

Onto Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $124.17, indicating a potential downside of 20.55%. Spectaire has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Onto Innovation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and Spectaire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 18.47% 12.71% 11.48% Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60%

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Spectaire on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. The company also provides spare parts and software licensing services. Its products are used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

