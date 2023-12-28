Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) PT Raised to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.82.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.37. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc bought 5,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 876,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,231,121.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,433 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 708,826 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.