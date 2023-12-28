CL King Initiates Coverage on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Stock analysts at CL King assumed coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CL King’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

TNC stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tennant by 69.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tennant by 333.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

