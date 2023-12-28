Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Get Ball alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.