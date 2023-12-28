MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $791.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $670.00 to $791.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 11.1 %

MSTR stock opened at $670.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $673.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $13,447,834. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

