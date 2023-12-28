Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $138.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $161.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

