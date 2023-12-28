HC Wainwright Raises Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target to $15.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 173.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

