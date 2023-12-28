Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $315.00 at Truist Financial

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $305.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.06. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

