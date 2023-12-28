Ciena’s (CIEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get Ciena alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,110,000 after purchasing an additional 221,721 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 307,749 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $11,589,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 10.6% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 92,491 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.