Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 12,235 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

