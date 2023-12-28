Advisory Alpha LLC Has $858,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RYU stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $333.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

