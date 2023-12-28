Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of AX stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $57.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

