William Blair Comments on ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock worth $2,289,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

