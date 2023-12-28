Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issued By Zacks Research

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after buying an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

