Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

