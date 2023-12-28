Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.
Orbia Advance Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of MXCHY stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.
About Orbia Advance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orbia Advance
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.