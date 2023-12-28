Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Orbia Advance Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of MXCHY stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

