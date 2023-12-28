Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0088 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Cielo Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Cielo had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cielo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.