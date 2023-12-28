Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance
Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
