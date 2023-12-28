Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of -580.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 0.5 %

VTR stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,079.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Ventas by 885.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.