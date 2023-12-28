Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 169.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

