SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Friday, January 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

SLC Agrícola Trading Down 54.2 %

Shares of SLCJY stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

About SLC Agrícola

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.