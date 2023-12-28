RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.190-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
RingCentral Price Performance
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. Insiders own 6.76% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of RingCentral
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
