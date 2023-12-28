Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target at $13.25

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 291.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.