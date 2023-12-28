Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Head-To-Head Review

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Puyi and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Puyi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG 0 6 5 0 2.45

TPG has a consensus price target of $34.38, suggesting a potential downside of 21.03%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Puyi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Puyi and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A TPG 4.91% 19.78% 7.81%

Risk & Volatility

Puyi has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puyi and TPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $15.78 million N/A -$6.01 million N/A N/A TPG $2.00 billion 6.72 -$56.24 million ($0.11) -395.69

Puyi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG.

Summary

TPG beats Puyi on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

(Get Free Report)

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.