Financial Review: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) versus Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -102.44% -548.25% -53.79% Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Humacyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $127.26 million 0.28 -$159.54 million ($3.53) -0.21 Humacyte $1.57 million 196.59 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -3.43

Humacyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NanoString Technologies and Humacyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 947.39%. Humacyte has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 160.07%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Humacyte.

Summary

Humacyte beats NanoString Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter Pro and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, cartridges, ancillary reagents, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in instruments; and Prosigna in vitro diagnostic kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial biology. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the development of NGS sequencing platform and related assays; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer, as well as collaboration with Stanford Medicine, Acrobat Genomics, and Illumina Accelerator to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

