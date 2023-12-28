Head-To-Head Survey: SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) vs. WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) and WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SVB Financial Group and WaFd, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 1 5 4 0 2.30 WaFd 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $284.44, indicating a potential upside of 167,220.26%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than WaFd.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.01 WaFd $742.61 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SVB Financial Group and WaFd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than WaFd.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and WaFd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76% WaFd N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats WaFd on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family dwellings, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

