Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.76.
COOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger
Traeger Stock Performance
NYSE:COOK opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.89.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
