Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

COOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Traeger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,496,000 after buying an additional 139,787,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Traeger by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 498,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Traeger by 615.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.