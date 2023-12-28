BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

DOO opened at C$95.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$93.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.7830579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

