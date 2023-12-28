QuantaSing Group (QSG) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare QuantaSing Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -6.87% -54.80% 2.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 231 973 1404 92 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QuantaSing Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 515.63%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 5.21%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million -$14.97 million -7.62 QuantaSing Group Competitors $362.42 million $4.01 million 5.95

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QuantaSing Group peers beat QuantaSing Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

