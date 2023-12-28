Head-To-Head Analysis: FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) vs. Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares FOMO and Safety Shot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FOMO
|N/A
|N/A
|-$70,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Safety Shot
|$6.20 million
|24.08
|-$15.22 million
|($0.71)
|-5.28
FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safety Shot.
Volatility & Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for FOMO and Safety Shot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FOMO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Safety Shot
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares FOMO and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FOMO
|N/A
|-6.23%
|-148.02%
|Safety Shot
|-367.77%
|-328.32%
|-170.78%
Summary
FOMO beats Safety Shot on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About FOMO
FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
About Safety Shot
Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.
