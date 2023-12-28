ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.55. ASGN has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $97.80.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares in the company, valued at $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $726,273.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,947 shares of company stock worth $3,768,713. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 100.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,479 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 156.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

