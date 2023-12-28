Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $793.00

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $793.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $555.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.11. Cable One has a 12-month low of $506.18 and a 12-month high of $861.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

