United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.88.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $1,352,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,512.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,225. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.83 and its 200 day moving average is $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

