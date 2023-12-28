Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

IAS opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,067,096 shares of company stock worth $154,938,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 137.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,088,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,957 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 1,825.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 839,103 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

