The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several research firms recently commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 550.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

