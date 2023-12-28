The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.
Several research firms recently commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal
RealReal Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RealReal
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.