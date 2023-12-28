Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TWODF
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.