Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWODF

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

About Taylor Wimpey

TWODF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

(Get Free Report

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.