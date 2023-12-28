Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of KURA opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.