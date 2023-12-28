Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Shares of KURA opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
