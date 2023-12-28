Analysts Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $21,312,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $18,548,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Children’s Place by 140.3% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 360,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 210,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $299.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

