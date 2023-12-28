Brokerages Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT at $11.88

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. Hovde Group began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $981.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 30.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 43,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 64.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 291,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 114,249 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 37.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.