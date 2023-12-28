Brokerages Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) PT at $22.00

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,276,252 shares of company stock worth $31,495,409.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

