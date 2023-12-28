Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

