Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $28.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

NRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $121,082 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIX opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

