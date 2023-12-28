National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$102.95.

NA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB set a C$108.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$100.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.84.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6534749 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.