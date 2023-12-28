Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

